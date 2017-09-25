Univision map offers up-to-date info about damage in Puerto Rico

The news out of Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria is, quite frankly, horrifying. The entire island could be without power for months. A crucial dam, the Guajataca, may be about to burst. Communication with the island is limited at best. There are many people still trying to get in touch with family, to make sure that loved ones living on the devastated island are okay.

Now, Univision News is trying to make that a bit easier. They've built a tool (available in Spanish only) where you can choose the region of the country you're concerned about, and Univision will tell you the most recent and up-to-date news about the situation in that area.