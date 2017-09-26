Apple TV returns to Amazon after a 2-year exile

Amazon drew no small amount of flak when it pulled the Apple TV from its online store 2 years ago. Was it really so determined to push Prime Video that it would limit your device options? Well, yes, but it's thankfully having a change of heart. The internet retailer has quietly re-listed the Apple TV (specifically, the Apple TV 4K) now that the set-top's Prime Video app is on the horizon. While it's listed as out of stock, that's likely to change before long.