Dubai tests a passenger drone for its flying taxi service

It was a short exhibition, but Dubai and Volocopter ultimately want to be able to offer longer rides that last up to 30 minutes. They envision a future wherein you'll be able to hail a flying taxi like an Uber -- simply book one through an app and wait for it at a nearby "voloport." And since they'll be offering something new, they want passengers to feel safe by equipping each flying taxi with back-up batteries and rotors, as well as a couple of parachutes.

Volocopter chief Florian Reuter said the current model "is capable of flying based on GPS tracks," but the company plans to "implement full sense capability" in the future. It will ensure that the machine can avoid obstacles and avoid colliding with other flying taxis on the way. If everything goes well, you could catch a Volocopter ride in Dubai within the next five years.