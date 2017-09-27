Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: -
save
Save
share

Samsung leak reveals a Windows Mixed Reality headset

Images of the design have been uncovered on Twitter.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
308 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
-

Ahead of Microsoft's mixed reality (MR) event next week, images have surfaced showing what appears to be Samsung's MR headset offering. There are no specification details on offer, but the pictures show a device with two cameras on the front, AKG-branded headphones and six degree-of-freedom tracking, similar to other Windows MR headsets, suggesting Samsung could be one of Windows' partner brands in its MR endeavour. Microsoft has made MR a core component of its Windows 10 operating system, and with Samsung on board it could give the tech prominence among other major brands that are generally focused on virtual reality instead.

Gallery: Samsung mixed reality headset | 3 Photos

3

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr