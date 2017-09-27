Comcast quietly introduces Xfinity Instant TV streaming beta

The lowest $18 package doesn't buy much, with just the "limited basic" lineup of broadcast channels, although there is a 30-day free trial available. Adding more channels means selecting from the add-on packages below, while HBO and Starz networks are also available.

Kids and Family ($10 per month) - Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, MTV, National Geographic Channel, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, NickToons, Universal Kids, TeenNick and TLC.

Entertainment ($15 per month) - A&E, AMC, Animal Planet, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, E!, Food Network, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HISTORY, HGTV, Lifetime, OWN, Syfy, TBS, TNT, TV One, USA and VH1.

Sports and News ($30 per month) - CNBC, CNN, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPNU, Fox Business, Fox News, Fox Sports 1, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC Sports, NFL Network and Regional Sports Networks based on markets.

There's a cloud DVR with about 20 hours of HD capacity, and the Instant TV Beta FAQ indicates subscribers can access up to two streams at once. It's a little weird to discuss Comcast as an option for those ditching cable, but if they already have your internet business, it could be worth a shot once the Instant TV Beta is accessible in your town.