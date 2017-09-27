Google is reportedly prepping a high-end Home 'Max'

This isn't the first leak ahead of Google's upcoming October 4th event. There have been plenty of reports and rumors about the company's new Pixel smartphones, updated Daydream View VR headset and another speaker variant, the Google Home Mini.

There are few details on this reported larger, stereo Home Max speaker, though a 9to5Google source says that it appeared in a focus group that had some of the other products leaked above, like the Home Mini. We've reached out to Google for comment and will update this post when we hear back.