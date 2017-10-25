Xbox One consoles could support premium wireless speakers

In case you've never bought a premium wireless speaker system, WISA offers a 7.1 channel audio standard that operates in the "relatively unused" 5.2-5.8 GHz radio frequency spectrum. Plus, you get the advantage of a one-touch setup of what is essentially an audio WiFi network, only with better sound quality than, say, Bluetooth. But, WISA-certified products don't come cheap.

With the release of the top-of-the-range Xbox One X on the horizon, the move couldn't come at a better time. What could make the 4K gaming experience even more immersive? How about a set of wireless, surround sound speakers?