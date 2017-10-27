‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ fans will have to read a book for closure

Fans of Mass Effect who have been waiting for the conclusion of the Quarian ark storyline in Andromeda, we have a good news/bad news situation for you. The good news is that we'll finally find out what happened aboard the ark, called the Keelah Si'yah, and get some closure for that storyline. The bad news is that it's happening in novel form, rather than as a playable DLC. The plot point will be resolved in the book Mass Effect: Annihilation, which will be written by sci-fi author Catherynne M. Valente. It releases in the US, UK and Canada on June 26, 2018, and in Australia on August 28, 2018.
The fourth installment of BioWare's incredibly popular Mass Effect franchise, Andromeda, left something to be desired among fans. The reaction, at least on the Internet, was pretty negative, for many different reasons. BioWare promised to fix some of the biggest issues, especially in regard to bugs in animation and gameplay, but the company issued a statement back in August that the game would not receive any more single-player patches or DLC.
It's nice that this storyline will get some closure, and it's understandable that EA and BioWare don't want to sink more time into a game that's been so badly bungled, from delays to releasing the game with such bad quality control issues. Let's hope the companies haven't closed the book on the entire franchise, and that they give the series its due in a new video game.