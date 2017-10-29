Windows 10's store app may start selling hardware

We've asked Microsoft if it can say whether or not this hardware store will reach the public any time soon. There's no guarantee, but it's clear that the Redmond crew has at least been thinking about it. Why include code for a Surface section if you don't intend to use it? Really, this looks to be part of a broader strategy that will use the Microsoft Store app to offer products of all kinds, including hardware -- just so long as you don't need music.

It's safe to say this is a stark contrast with Apple, which continues to have separate app and hardware stores and actually removed mobile app browsing on the desktop. Where Apple is backing away from consolidation, Microsoft is betting that you want more of it.