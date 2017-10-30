'Sprint Vector' brings VR foot racing to PlayStation 4

We were impressed with Sprint Vector's unique approach to running in VR: you swing your arms in a way that feels natural and shouldn't make you queasy. However, there were only plans to release a PC version. What about those of us who want to run in the living room? Never fear: Survios has revealed that Sprint Vector is coming to PlayStation VR. There weren't any firm details (certainly not a release date), but it's safe to say you'll want a pair of Move controllers to play this futuristic foot racer, at least as it was intended.