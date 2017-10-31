Microsoft's redesigned Mixer mobile app helps you find new streams

The beta also gives the Mixer team a chance to revamp much of the app's underlying framework. Many existing features have an updated experience, and the code itself has been ripped apart to boost both performance and reliability.

You can try the Android beta right now, or sign up for one of the handful of iOS test slots. Just be aware that it won't work flawlessly out of the gate. Push notifications may not work consistently, co-op streams may have hiccups and chat won't always be on par with the web experience. With that said, there's enough here that you may find yourself tuning into Mixer more often than you did in the past.