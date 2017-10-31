Scientists can't explain a 'worrying' rise in methane levels

The WMO's report also points to a mysterious rise in the levels of methane in the atmosphere, which were also higher than the 10-year average. Speaking to BBC News, Professor Euan Nisbet from Royal Holloway University of London said this was not expected in the Paris Agreement. "We do not understand why methane is rising ... It is very worrying."

Unsurprisingly, scientists say the figures make current climate targets unachievable. "Without rapid cuts in CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions, we will be heading for dangerous temperature increases by the end of this century, well above the target set by the Paris Climate Change Agreement," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. "Future generations will inherit a much more inhospitable planet."