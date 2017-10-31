'Super Mario Odyssey' is selling even faster than 'Zelda'

This is impressive (Zelda: Breath of the Wild took around a month to shift 2.7m units) and marks Nintendo's biggest launch ever for a Switch title, beating all Wii U game launches. According to UK-based Chart-Track, the game's release has also inspired a 64% increase in Switch console sales.

In its briefing, the company said it plans to make more Switch systems available, and would like to see Super Mario Odyssey become "an evergreen title" beyond the initial launch excitement. With the holidays fast approaching, Nintendo will no doubt be levelling up on the back of this one for some time to come.