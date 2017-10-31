The Morning After: Tuesday, October 31st 2017

Day 1.Apple iPhone X

You'll have to wait a little longer for our full review -- we've only been testing the phone for about a day -- but there's already plenty to get into. No home button, OLED screen, Animoji, and more. Take a look and find out why Chris Velazco says this device "drastically redefines the iPhone as we know it."

A true jack-of-all-trades in the health-centric smartwatch world.Samsung Gear Sport review: a versatile fitness-first smartwatch

The battle for must-have wearables continues, and Samsung's Gear Sport is a jack of many trades and master of few. Samsung stuffed the smartwatch with an ambitious array of features -- from fitness, calorie and sleep-tracking to smart home control, contactless payments, music playback and more. Some of these, like guided workouts and smartphone notifications, work well. Others, like sleep-tracking, lag the competition. Still, this is a powerful, versatile and attractive smartwatch for the price.

Samsung will release the software needed at a future date.String a few Galaxy S5s together and you can mine bitcoin

Samsung read the last e-waste report from Greenpeace, too, and likely wasn't too happy about the slamming it got from the organization. Which leads us to the Korean electronics juggernaut's system for upcycling old phones. Specifically, the company rigged a bunch of them together and turned them into a bitcoin-mining contraption.

1-UP.Nintendo expects Switch will beat Wii U lifetime sales in a year

Mario has only just landed, and already Nintendo thinks the Switch could best the Wii U lifetime sales in its first year. The older console only reached 13.56 million sales over the entirety of its five-year lifetime.

Go fast.Watch Sony's Paris Games Week event in under 10 minutes

Here's everything of import from PlayStation's showcase in France yesterday. The Last of Us 2, anyone?

Big scientific advancements sometimes come in small packages.Stanford's 'accelerator on a chip' could revolutionize medical care

When the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford first opened its doors in 1966, it had already earned the distinction of housing the world's longest linear accelerator: A 3.2- kilometer monstrosity buried 25 feet under the gently rolling hills of northern California. Today the lab, along with an international consortium of research organizations, is working to create a new kind of accelerator -- one small enough to fit in a shoebox but offering huge scientific potential.

