You wanted more Switch games, so you got 'Monopoly'

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch is out now! Play with friends online or offline, anytime, anywhere >> https://t.co/PpM6pu2g6o pic.twitter.com/rPZ7jmwWio — Spookysoft 🎃 (@Ubisoft) October 31, 2017

Ubisoft has brought Hasbro's iconic(ly frustrating) board game to Nintendo's platform, and there's sure to be a Switch-owning family that would enjoy recreationally bankrupting each other. Up to six players can load up a game on-or-offline, and there are a trio of themed boards to liven up the proceedings. There's also six 'House Rules' (assumedly including the 'Free Parking' unofficial rule) and a few additions that aim to speed up the game. If you like recreating property ownership's cruel twists of fate or need the most family-friendly game out there, Monopoly on the Switch could be your ticket.