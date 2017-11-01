Bad weather knocks out Freeview TV across the UK

Having trouble with your Freeview TV service today? You're not alone. Hundreds of disgruntled TV watchers have taken to websites like DownDetector to register their frustrations with the platform, which has been experiencing intermittent signal across the south of the UK for more than 12 hours. While many are pointing the finger at the provider, Freeview isn't accepting any responsibility -- it's blaming it on the weather.
In a statement, the company put the signal issues down to high air pressure: "TV and radio signals can be affected by atmospheric conditions, including high air pressure (which brings fine weather), heavy rain or snow," said a spokesperson. "We're aware that high air pressure is currently affecting TV and radio signals for some viewers. We're unable to prevent or remedy this, normal services will return once the weather changes."
So, there you have it. It's (apparently) just a case of waiting for the problematic weather to clear before BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and dozens of other channels return.