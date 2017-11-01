Bad weather knocks out Freeview TV across the UK

In a statement, the company put the signal issues down to high air pressure: "TV and radio signals can be affected by atmospheric conditions, including high air pressure (which brings fine weather), heavy rain or snow," said a spokesperson. "We're aware that high air pressure is currently affecting TV and radio signals for some viewers. We're unable to prevent or remedy this, normal services will return once the weather changes."

So, there you have it. It's (apparently) just a case of waiting for the problematic weather to clear before BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and dozens of other channels return.