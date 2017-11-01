Periscope to award Super Broadcasters with more of their earnings

Starting tomorrow, Periscope will now reward all Super Heart earnings to Super Broadcasters except for a $1 administrative fee. The fee, Periscope says, is for operation and payment processing costs. Plus, Periscope is also offering an additional holiday bonus incentive during the next two months. If Super Broadcasters earn over a million stars a month, they'll get a $100 bonus. If they earn more than three million stars, they'll get a $250 extra for a total of $350. The caveat is that the Super Broadcaster must earn all of those stars in either November or December -- you can't count an existing balance towards the total.

The Super Hearts program is just one incentive that Periscope is trying in order to lure more broadcasters to its platform, as it competes against YouTube, Facebook and Twitch for views. Some of these rivals offer similar benefits; Twitch has audience tips via Cheer emotes and YouTube Live viewers can pay extra for pinned Super Chats. It's not clear yet if Periscope has the same kind of numbers that its competitors do, but this is certainly one way to win people over.