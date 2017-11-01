Samsung's work-focused Note 8 has better support than your phone

Samsung is also promising that companies can buy the same models up to 2 years after their initial release, so they won't have a hodge-podge of different devices unless that's what they actually want. Beyond support, the differences mostly come down to corporate-friendly software. Samsung's Knox tools make it easier for the IT crew to deploy custom configurations and schedule updates.

The Enterprise Edition costs $994, which isn't that much more than the up-front price for a regular Note 8. Just don't expect to snap one up for your own use. You'll have to arrange a purchase through a sales rep -- this is clearly meant for large-scale deployments where companies are buying devices in bulk.