RCA's 4K Roku TVs start at $600

When RCA introduced its low-cost Roku TV sets, there was one glaring problem: you couldn't get one with 4K support, no matter how much you were willing to pay. That won't be a problem going into the holidays. RCA has launched a line of 4K TVs that mate Roku's streaming media interface with the high resolution you'd expect from most sets in 2017. They'll offer a largely familiar experience if you've used a Roku player, although RCA is promising to update them to Roku OS 8 (which includes a Smart Guide and upgraded voice commands) by the end of the year.
Not surprisingly, the 4K model range starts where the regular HD models leave off: it begins with a $600 50-inch model, and you can spring for 55-inch ($700) and 65-inch ($1,099) models if you want more visual real estate. They should be available today through Walmart's online and retail stores as of today. These aren't the most affordable Roku sets we've seen at this very moment (TCL can give you a 50-inch 4K set for less), but keep an eye out -- we wouldn't be surprised if Walmart offers bargains, especially as holiday shopping reaches its crescendo.