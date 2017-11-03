Netflix film 'Tau' will feature an evil smart house

Netflix's sci-fi offering just got better, following the announcement that it's acquired the global rights (excluding China) to Tau, the directorial debut of Marvel animatics supervisor Federico D'Alessandro. Having worked on the likes of Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and Avengers: Age of Ultron, D'Alessandro's first foray into directing tells the story of a former street grifter named Julia (played by Maika Monroe) who is kidnapped by sadistic Alex (Ed Skrein) and held captive by an advanced artificial intelligence named Tau. In a classic tale of man versus machine, Julia needs to outsmart Tau in order to escape the same grizzly end that befell her predecessors. Gary Oldman makes an appearance, too.