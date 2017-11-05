After Math: Xs and Os

$370,000: That's the street value of some 300 iPhone Xs a band of thieves managed to purloin from a UPS truck parked outside of the Apple Store in San Francisco on Thursday. Be wary of any unreasonably good deals (read: less than a grand) you see on eBay for them in the coming weeks.

11 minutes: The only tolerable span of time to occur in 2017 was when the president's personal attack vector, er, Twitter account was taken offline by an American hero.

$7,500: That's how much the electric vehicle tax credit is worth that the Republicans want to get rid of. Because who needs to reduce the global carbon footprint when a couple dozen rich families here in the US can reduce their tax bases?

321 GB: That's the size of the CIA's most recent file dump from Osama bin Laden's personal laptop. Turns out the dude was super into off-brand sexy ROMs, who knew?

1440p: That's the maximum monitor screen resolution the new Xbox One X will support. Don't worry, it'll still display in 4K when you hook it up to your living room TV.

4 seasons: That's how many seasons too long House of Cards ran before Kevin Spacey's sexual predatory past caught up with him and curb stomped the remainder of his career.

86 percent: That's how effective a new AI system developed at Showa University in Japan is in detecting colorectal cancer. Because the quicker you catch this form of cancer, the better the chance you have of beating it.