Twitter will fix broken searches for LGBT material

More than a few LGBT Twitter users were alarmed this weekend when searches for relevant terms (such as #bisexual and #gay) no longer produced results, regardless of what their content settings were. At the least, it made discussions unnecessarily difficult; some even accused Twitter of deliberately silencing LGBT voices. However, it looks like those queries will go back to normal soon. Twitter said it has pinpointed an "error" with search results for key terms and hopes to fix the problem as soon as it can. The social network didn't have more to say beyond the tweet when we reached out, but it should have more to say in the future.