Sony's new PSVR bundle includes the apt version of 'Skyrim'

Sony is making up for its dearth of big exclusives this holiday season (expansions for Horizon: Zero Dawn and Uncharted don't count, sorry, and racing sims don't quite have mass appeal) with a concerted focus on PSVR. Come November 17th you'll be able to pick up a new bundle with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, a pair of Move motion controllers, the PlayStation Camera and updated PSVR headset for $449.99.
The game celebrates its seventh birthday on November 11th, and since 2011 it has been repackaged for multiple platforms a number of times. If you don't own a PSVR but still want a fresh place to play, it'll be released for Nintendo Switch on November 17th as well. Bethesda's other PSVR experiment, Doom VFR will be released December 1st.