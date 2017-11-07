Facebook Messenger plugin enables cross-platform customer service

This enables companies to have a continuous chat session, regardless of whether a user is on Facebook Messenger or the company's home page. It'll also work across devices -- something key since so many customers do everything on mobile these days. These persistent conversations are a boon for the business as well; it means businesses can keep a record of the entire interaction, making sure they don't lose track of the original request or complaint. Companies can set Customer Chat up for sales, service or whatever they'd need live chat for. While the feature is currently in closed beta, interested businesses can register on a waitlist to integrate Customer Chat on their own site.