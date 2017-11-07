Google updates Pixel 2 XL with new color display modes

Among the changes are three color profiles -- replacing the sole "vivid colors" display available in the past -- including "boosted," "natural," and "saturated." As Android Central points out, even with "saturated" selected, users shouldn't expect the Pixel 2 XL to suddenly transform into a display dynamo in the vein of the Samsung Galaxy S8. Instead, Google's aim is to add a striking range, while retaining the phone's untouched palette. Meanwhile, the "boosted" option simply acts as a "vivid colors" replacement.

The other tweaks aim to hinder screen burn-in by reducing the burden on the display. They include a small reduction to the maximum brightness, and a navigation bar that fades out after a period of inactivity. While this update mainly centers on the larger sibling in Google's flagship family, it also packs a fix for the "clicking noise" disturbing the Pixel 2. In addition, a December security patch is in the pipeline with more enhancements.