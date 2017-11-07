Instagram opens its paid post tools to more 'influencers'

Making ads stand out from other Instagram posts is good for consumers but it's also becoming more and more necessary as the FTC continues to crack down on celebrities and influencers who aren't complying with its advertising regulations. In April, the FTC sent over 90 letters to individuals it found weren't disclosing ads properly and followed up with another 21 in September that required responses from the recipients detailing if they were getting some sort of payment from brands in their posts and how they were planning to make sure they disclose those relationships properly. A Mediakix study released in June found that 93 percent of ads posted by top celebrities weren't disclosed in the manner required by FTC regulations.

Instagram's paid partnership tag is a step in the right direction, but the FTC says it might not be enough. During a Twitter chat hosted by the agency in September, it said that it didn't think these sorts of built-in tools sufficed.