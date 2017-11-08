PSVR's latest demo disc is a free download on the PlayStation Store

If your PlayStation VR has been collecting dust for awhile, Sony might have a few reasons for you to jack back in. Starting today, the contents of the demo disc that comes with new PSVR bundles are up for grabs on the PlayStation Store for free. Headlining the offerings are samples of the mousey Zelda-esque adventure Moss, horror offering The Persistence and Star Child, the 2.5D side-scroller from Playful. None of those are out until next year, so if you want to try something brand new, those are good places to start.