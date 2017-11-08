T-Mobile can keep Nest Secure online if your WiFi fails

Through T-Mobile, you'll be able to get the full Nest Secure pack, including the Nest Guard base, two Nest Detect door/window sensors and two Nest Tag key fobs that let you arm or disable the alarm system without having to mess with a passcode. It also comes with a Nest Cam Indoor security camera with intelligent alerts provided through Nest Aware. And, of course, it comes with cellular backup that will kick in whenever your WiFi becomes inaccessible.

The T-Mobile Nest plan costs $240 down and $10 per month (for 24 months) once a $5 monthly credit is applied. That credit is only available for a limited time, according to T-Mobile, and it's unclear how long the deal will last. If you cancel your wireless service plan before the 24 months are up, though, you'll have to pay the remaining balance. If you want to buy the setup without T-Mobile's service, you can get it for $698, which is what it would cost through Nest.

The Nest security pack will be available in T-Mobile stores starting November 10th.