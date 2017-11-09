Show More Results

Image credit: Will Lipman/Engadget
The best laptops to give as gifts

From a Chromebook at the low end to a few gaming notebooks at the high end.
Engadget, @engadget
1h ago in Personal Computing
There's a reason we didn't include many computers in our 2017 holiday gift guide: They make fairly expensive gifts! For those of you who have the means, though, we did name-check a few, most of them meant for mainstream use. (Most of them, too, have a portable design, because we figure that's what most people want.) Topping our list are the 12-inch MacBook; the ASUS Chromebook Flip, for folks on a budget; and two Microsoft offerings, the Surface Laptop and latest-gen Surface Pro. And that's not counting a few notebooks in our PC gaming section, including the Alienware 13, ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX501 and the Razer Blade. If all of the above are pricier than what you were hoping to spend this holiday season, our guide includes 112 other items, many of them under $100.

Source: Engadget Holiday Gift Guide 2017
In this article: apple, asus, gear, hgg2017, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing
