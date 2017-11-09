Facebook's latest community push is on-site small business training

The idea of the new program is to support small businesses' use of digital and internet tech, which new research (performed in collaboration with Facebook) has shown translates to new jobs and opportunities. According to Facebook, Community Boost representatives will visit 30 different cities in 2018, including Houston, St. Louis, Albuquerque, Des Moines and Greenville, South Carolina. Visiting teams will work with local organizations to provide digital skills training for job seekers, advise entrepreneurs on starting new businesses and help regional businesses and nonprofits "get the most out of the internet," according to a blog post.

While much of the training will likely be focused on using Facebook to reach small business goals, the company does promise to help people getting online for the first time or wanting to support their community with training on basic digital literacy and online safety. The company will also train community members how to organize using Events and Groups.