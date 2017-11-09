Of course ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ is getting 'The Last Jedi' content

Because factions are all the rage these days, on December 5th Battlefront II will start urging players to pick a side (Resistance or First Order) enabling challenges that grant particular rewards. On December 13th, the game will add two new heroes: Everyone's favorite former stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn and his former chromed badass commander, Captain Phasma. The faction with the most points that week later will get a high-powered upgrade crate for their respective hero.

Battlefront II will also add two new multiplayer locations: Ground battle map Crait and one for Starfighter Assault, D'qar. Resistance also gets a new ship (presumably from The Last Jedi), Tallie Lintra's modified A-Wing. Lastly, on December 13th the game is also adding some additional single-player content detailing protagonist Commander Iden Versio's actions during the First Order's rise to power. (Guess she survives the solo campaign, huh?)

This content package is free, just as EA promised all post-launch content would be, and labeled The Last Jedi Season. Faction events and rewards will continue through the end of December. Oh, and if you join Origin Access or EA Access, they'll give you a 10-hour headstart to play the game ahead of its November 17th release.