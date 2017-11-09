Snapchat's huge redesign will reportedly arrive next month

Whereas, the app will still open to the camera, it will reportedly no longer separate your friends' messages and stories in tabs to the left and the right. Instead, the redesign will bundle user communications in a feed on the left. A swipe to the right, will lead to crowdsourced stories (from music, sports, and global events), along with content from Snapchat's media partners (like MTV and CNN). This section will reportedly also include celeb stories. That's a lot to cram into one tab, but Snap will reportedly employ algorithms to curate the "endless feed of videos" to your tastes. Whether that will result in an outcry from its media partners remains to be seen -- right now they're all stacked equally on the far-right Discover section.

Snap didn't confirm the details in the report, but the info seems to follow what the company hinted at in its earnings call on Tuesday. Still, the planned launch date and inner workings could change abruptly.