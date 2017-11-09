Snoopy is your latest coding teacher

The game focuses on sequencing, with codeSpark claiming that kids score up to 22% higher in sequencing tests after just three sessions. Kids (or adults -- let's not underestimate the universal appeal of the Peanuts gang) can play against each other or the computer, in one-on-one or two-on-two challenges, trying their hands at interactive puzzles and word-free block programming. There are four stages for learners of every level, and they'll get step-by-step guidance along the way. Snoopy Snow Brawl will be released during code.org's Hour of Code initiative, and will be playable for everyone until January 15, 2018 via the codeSpark Academy app on iOS, Android and the web.