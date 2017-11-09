A new 'Star Wars' trilogy is coming from 'The Last Jedi' director

The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson has signed on to write and direct a new trilogy within the Star Wars universe, Disney announced today. There aren't any details to share about the new project yet, but the company explicitly noted that it'll feature new characters and be completely separate from the Skywalker saga. If anything, the new spin-off trilogy is a sign that the company was pleased with his work on The Last Jedi, which hits theaters on December 5th.