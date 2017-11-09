Uber and Lyft will test pick-up and dropoff spots in San Francisco

According to SF Examiner, the drivers will use a geofencing feature in their apps to figure out which painted curbs they can and can't use. Soon, both Uber and Lyft apps will include info about the new program to make sure riders are aware why their drivers can't always pick them up where they want. To "ensure compliance," Lee said the companies have to surrender anonymized trip details to the government. While some neighborhoods are already volunteering to be part of the pilot, the parties involved have yet to finalize how many parking spaces to convert and which locations will be the first to get designated pick-up zones.

Making #SF streets safer with designated pick up and drops off spots is the goal behind our pilot program with @Uber and @lyft. pic.twitter.com/HjKp0AstgS — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) November 8, 2017