Tesla takes its foot off the gas with ‘chill’ acceleration

Apparently, some people aren't interested in taking up EVs on their instant torque credentials. All those boring folk can tap chill mode for "smoother" and "more gradual" acceleration. Okay, so maybe we're being a bit harsh. The setting is probably a godsend for those who can't handle (or aren't accustomed to) an EV's jerky acceleration. According to YouTube channel DragTimes, chill mode in a Tesla Model S 100D gets the car from 0-60 MPH in a "ridiculously slow" 7.2 seconds.

Good point. We will add that to all cars in one of the upcoming software releases. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2017

Another new feature that comes with the update is "exit mode" -- which Elon Musk previously confirmed would make the cut after a Tesla driver suggested it on Twitter. Building on the driver profile, the setting results in the steering wheel and seat automatically adjusting for an "easier exit." Once you return, they'll adjust back to your recent driving profile.