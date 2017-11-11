The Morning After: Weekend Edition

The FBI apparently didn't ask for its assistance.

Apple offered to help FBI unlock Texas shooter's phone



Earlier in the week, FBI special agent Christopher Combs complained how the agency couldn't get into the Texas shooter's phone during a press conference. Turns out all they had to do was ask Apple for help. In a statement the company has released to the media, it said it "immediately reached out to the FBI after learning from their press conference on Tuesday that investigators were trying to access a mobile phone." Cupertino offered its assistance and even promised to "expedite [its] response to any legal process."

Aluminum foil can actually improve your wireless signal



No, you're not crazy. Researchers say that kitchen staple can improve WiFi reception -- if you place it right.



Introducing Engadget's 2017 holiday gift guide!



Augmented reality could be the perfect way for Nike to sell hyped sneakers



Buying limited-edition shoes is complicated and not as fun as it should be. The rise of violence in sneaker culture led companies like Nike to launch hyped products almost exclusively on digital channels. But selling sneakers on a website or doing raffles on Twitter came with challenges of its own. Resellers started using bots, automated computer scripts, to buy or reserve pairs faster than a human could. But Nike may have a secret weapon against auto-buying tools, and the only way sneakerheads could buy the company's latest limited edition pair was through a new AR feature.



Las Vegas' self-driving bus crashes in first hour of service



Las Vegas' self-driving shuttle service marked its return by getting into a minor collision. Navya's autonomous electric vehicle shuffles around at 15MPH on a 0.6 mile circuit in the downtown Fremont East district. But, just an hour into its year-long trial (which follows a successful stint in January), the shuttle was hit by a delivery truck that was backing up.



