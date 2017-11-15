Netgear routers now feature Disney's parental controls

The feature is available now on "select" Nighthawk routers, and should reach Orbi through a firmware update in the near future. Just be aware that getting Circle's full services will still carry a premium. You can filter access, block ads and pause internet access for free, but features like app-specific time limits, bedtimes and Alexa voice controls will cost you $5 per month. Circle clearly is hoping to make up for the lack of extra hardware by enticing you to pay recurring fees. It could be worthwhile, though -- many routers only have limited parental controls at best, so this gives you an easy way to upgrade without having to buy a separate box.