Google Maps' new look adapts to how you travel

Google Maps may be a cornerstone of navigation for many people, but its visual presentation can occasionally leave something to be desired. Why would you care about gas stations when you're taking the subway? To that end, Google is giving Maps a fresh look that adapts to your travel methods and what you're looking for. If you're taking public transportation, it'll highlight stops and route lines; if you're exploring the area, it'll focus more on points of interest. Each location type will have distinct colors and icons, too, so it should be easier to find a restaurant or movie theater if you're new to the area.