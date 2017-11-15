Sony's latest PlayStation VR bundle takes on the 'Doom' hellscape

This isn't going to give you as much raw gameplay as Skyrim, since VFR is more of a Doom side story than a full title. However, the shorter game will also help Sony sell the Doom bundle on December 1st (alongside the release of the stand-alone game) for $400, or $50 less than its Skyrim counterpart. Think of this as whetting your appetite: Sony wants to show you what's possible with first-person VR shooters, and it's easier to do that when you don't have to pay extra for the privilege.