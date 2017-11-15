Sprint bundles free Hulu with its Unlimited Freedom plans

Hulu's Limited Commercials option has access to all the streaming service's programming, including its original shows like The Handmaid's Tale. You do need to sit through some (well, maybe a bit more than some) commercials, but hey, it's free. Sprint's Unlimited Freedom plans will set you back $60 per month for one line, but five lines will only cost you $100 until January 31st, 2019.

The carrier has updated the plans' details from the time they launched, boosting their max streaming resolution from 480p to 1080p. Each line also comes with 10GB of data, so you can put that free Hulu sub to good use. The companies promise to give Unlimited subscribers the chance to upgrade and get access to Hulu's sports-centric live TV offering, as well, though you'll have to wait for more details on that one.