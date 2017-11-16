Amazon Prime's sports streaming expands with more ATP tennis

Like other streaming services, Amazon has been hunting for sporting events to feature on its Prime Video platform. Earlier this year, the company took over NFL Thursday game livestreaming from Twitter. Today, the company announced it's snagged rights for a string of tennis matches. Amazon Prime owners in the UK and Republic of Ireland will have access to 37 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) events from 2019 to 2023, while US owners get access to ATP's streaming service, Tennis TV.
That includes all the ATP World Tour Masters 1000s, twelve of each of the 500s and 250s, and the Next Gen ATP Finals. Fans will also have on-demand access to completed matches, highlights, press conferences and other media. Amazon Prime users in those regions can also pay to see the Nitto ATP Finals at The O2 in London, the Queen's Club Championships, and the Eastbourne International. Those in the US who are already subscribed to ATP's Tennis TV will be able to watch it directly through Amazon Channels sometime in 2018.