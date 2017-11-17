Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot nail a backflip

We've grown accustomed to seeing Boston Dynamics' impressive line-up of robots strutting about in periodic video updates, each more terrifying than the last. But, every once in a while, the company unleashes a clip so awesome you can't help but watch. And, so it is with its latest vid starring the humanoid machine known as Atlas. You know, the poor bot that's been toiling away for years, in between tethered walks and prods from its human trainers. The 5-foot 9-inch robot is currently lighter and more agile than ever (thanks to last year's upgrade), and now it's gone all Jackie Chan for a backflip.