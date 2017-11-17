Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot nail a backflip

We've grown accustomed to seeing Boston Dynamics' impressive line-up of robots strutting about in periodic video updates, each more terrifying than the last. But, every once in a while, the company unleashes a clip so awesome you can't help but watch. And, so it is with its latest vid starring the humanoid machine known as Atlas. You know, the poor bot that's been toiling away for years, in between tethered walks and prods from its human trainers. The 5-foot 9-inch robot is currently lighter and more agile than ever (thanks to last year's upgrade), and now it's gone all Jackie Chan for a backflip.
Yes, you read right, Atlas can now add somersaults to its arsenal, which also includes, um, walking (very) slowly. The last time we saw the bot it was cautiously navigating tricky terrain, now it's leaping like it hasn't a care in the world. Check it out for yourself in the video above. And, when you've picked your jaw back up from the floor, watch it again -- in slow motion. If robo-Olympics were a thing, we know who'd win gold in gymnastics.