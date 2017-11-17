Dwyane Wade is the latest athlete to have a show on Facebook

Facebook already has a show featuring LA Laker Lonzo Ball, his father LaVar and his two brothers -- a series called Ball in the Family that was recently renewed for a second season. It also has a eight-part reality series starring Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, and all of these shows complement the platform's growing slate of sports coverage.

Each episode of BackCourt Wade will air on consecutive Mondays beginning next week. You can take a peek at the show in the trailer below.