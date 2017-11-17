Two airlines are bringing faster WiFi to their international flights

A number of airlines have caught on to the fact that upping their WiFi game can attract customers. Last year, American Airlines exchanged some of its aircraft's GoGo internet service for ViaSat's satellite technology and earlier this year, JetBlue began offering free WiFi to all of its passengers. In September, Delta added WhatsApp to its selection of messaging services, which also includes Facebook Messenger and iMessage, that can be used for free on all WiFi-enabled flights.

Cathay Pacific will install GoGo's 2Ku service on its Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 aircraft and while Emirates' upgraded service will take a bit longer to get up and running, it's certainly better than the AR gimmick it announced in June.