After Math: On the road again

1.9 seconds: That's how quickly Telsa's new roadster will get to 60 MPH from a standing start -- the only production car on the planet to do it under 2 seconds -- once it debuts in 2020. Suck on that, Porsche 918 Spyders.

500 miles: That's how far Tesla's new fully-electric, semi-autonomous tractor will travel on a single charge. Rather disappointed it doesn't include the gullwing doors, though.

2: That's how many of Tesla's Supercharger rest stops have opened for business -- one between San Francisco and Los Angeles, the other between LA and Las Vegas. But what are you supposed to do for the 30 minutes while your battery recharges?

100: That's how many Tesla employees need to sign on to Marcus Vaughn's racial harassment lawsuit in order for the courts to treat it as a class action.

1,101.2 miles: That's how far Mercedes' all-electric "Citaro" busses will be able to travel between chargings once they enter service by the end of next year. What, you thought Tesla was the only electric vehicle game in town?

2,000,000: That's how many electric and hybrid cars are expected to be zipping along China's roadways by the end of 2019. To account for this gasless trend, Toyota and Mazda have teamed up to build a $1.6 billion assembly plant here in the US that will eventually produce 300,000 EVs each year.



10 minutes: That's how long a trip from Boulder to downtown Denver, Colorado will take aboard the city's proposed Hyperloop-like transportation system, Arrivo.