IHOP will deliver your pancakes in select cities

Online ordering is now available at over 1,700 US locations. It's not clear when delivery will roll out on a nationwide basis, but if you're ordering online for the first time, you can receive $5 off an order of $25 or more with the code IHOPNGO.

Earlier in 2017, the pancake giant introduced custom packaging that was designed to ensure that to-go patrons would receive the same quality food that they were used to enjoying in restaurants. The company's patented packaging keeps food warm longer and allows for easy transport with minimal sliding.

IHOP certainly isn't the first chain restaurant to add delivery to its roster of services. Fast food eateries such as Five Guys and Chipotle have experimented with delivery by partnering with various websites, including DoorDash, Amazon and Facebook. It's not a surprise that IHOP wants to get in on the action and deliver fluffy, delicious pancakes to houses across the country.