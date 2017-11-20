'Rez Infinite' arrives on your phone through Daydream VR

The game is free to download, but only as a trial. If you want to unlock the full experience, you'll need to pay $20 to unlock the full experience. Let's be honest, though: you probably want to. While Rez has never been a particularly long game (a good player can blast through the core experience in less than an hour), it's both very memorable and has extensive replayability. As it is, this is the most affordable way to play Rez Infinite in VR if you already have an eligible phone -- you don't need to buy a high-end headset (or consider upgrading your PC) just to see why its uniquely music-driven gameplay is so special.