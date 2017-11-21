The FCC's plan to undo net neutrality is about to be revealed

All three described the upcoming plans as a "full repeal," reversing a decision to treat broadband as a utility and removing protections preventing ISPs from blocking, slowing down or charging extra to deliver different kinds of content, while also reassigning regulation of any anticompetitive behavior to the FTC. Gigi B. Sohn, a former counselor to the previous FCC Chairman, said in a statement that "In a few short weeks, the big broadband providers will be free to double their prices, extract extra tolls on fast lanes for online businesses, and track and sell their customers' web browsing activity. Senator Brian Schatz tweeted that "You pay the ISP, you get the whole Internet. What the FCC is doing is revoking that rule... I generally prefer that this kind of thing get settled in the legislative branch."

We've explained the looming issues with these changes before, but it appears we'll find out the details of the plan -- and see what those opposed to the rollback are preparing in response -- in just a few hours.