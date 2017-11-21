Google’s Gboard app gets more languages and built-in stickers

For the uninitiated, Gboard puts Search right in the keyboard. And, it also adds GIFs, emoji-centric tools (including type and scrawl to search), and glide and voice typing to the mix -- which may make you kick your other keyboards to the curb.

With the latest update, Gboard now boasts 120 languages in total. Plus, you get access to four sticker packs by default (previously Gboard only included stickers if Google's Allo messaging app was installed) -- so you never have to use words again.